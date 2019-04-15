Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over Seattle.

Diaz's seventh-inning home run was the game-winning hit and clinched the Astros' series sweep over the AL West leading Mariners. It was Diaz's second homer in what has been a season of inconsistent playing time. The utility infielder entered Sunday's game with just 19 plate appearances through Houston's first 15 games.

