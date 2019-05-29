Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Seen running Wednesday
Diaz (hamstring) ran on the field prior to Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
This is certainly a step in the right direction for Diaz, who has been sidelined since Monday with a strained hamstring. He'll be eligible to return from the injured list June 6, though it remains to be seen if he'll be back to full health by then.
