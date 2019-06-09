Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Slowed by hamstring tightness
Diaz felt some tightness in his left hamstring while running Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The Astros will continue to exercise caution with Diaz, so he'll likely take it easy for the next few days. "We're trying to make sure I'm going to be 100 percent when I come back," stated Diaz. "We tried running at 100, 95 percent and I felt a little tightness in my hamstring. I think that's part of the process. We know hamstrings can be tricky and we're going to keep doing work," per McTaggart.
