Diaz started both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader at third base in place of the injured Alex Bregman (shoulder). He went a combined 1-for-5 with three walks and a run scored in a split with the White Sox.

Diaz is doing what he does for the Astros, filling in at a number of positions. After filling at first base for a resting Yuli Gurriel on Sunday, he moved across the diamond Tuesday. Bregman is still feeling the aftereffects of getting hit by a pitch during Sunday's loss to the Orioles.