Diaz started at third base and went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Friday's 6-5 loss to Seattle.

Diaz should be a busy man while several teammates, including second baseman Jose Altuve and third baseman Alex Bregman, serve time on the COVID-19 protocols list. He filled in for Altuve on Wednesday, then for Bregman on Friday. The team is also without utility infielder Robel Garcia (COVID-19 protocols). Diaz should be in the lineup regularly for as long as the Astros are without their infield regulars.