Diaz started at third base and went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Friday's 7-4 win over Toronto.

Diaz was activated off the injured list Tuesday and has started two of the four games since. Until shortstop Carlos Correa (back) returns, Diaz and Abraham Toro should split time at third base while Alex Bregman fills in at shortstop.

