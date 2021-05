Diaz started in first base in place of Yuli Gurriel (illness) and went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Rangers.

Gurriel was removed from Wednesday's game when he suddenly felt sick and got a full day off Thursday. Diaz continued to be a jack of all trades in Houston's lineup. He made his third appearance at first base.