Diaz started at second base and went 1-for-5 with a double in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.

Diaz, who had been manning third base for the injured Alex Bregman (hamstring), moved to second base Friday as a replacement for Jose Altuve (knee). Altuve's knee injury is expected to prevent him from playing the rest of the weekend, so Diaz should receive at-bats in Saturday's doubleheader and Sunday's single game. Beyond that, it depends on how Altuve's knee responds and/or Bregman's pending return.