Diaz went 3-for-6 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 13-1 win over Toronto.

The utilityman got aboard with a single and scored the opening run on Yordan Alvarez's RBI double in the fourth inning. In the seventh, Diaz added a solo shot, his third homer of the year. The 30-year-old is slashing .281/.339/.439 with 18 RBI and 14 runs scored across 124 plate appearances. He's 8-for-21 (.381) during his personal five-game hitting streak -- if he remains hot at the plate, his defensive versatility should help him stick in the lineup.