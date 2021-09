Diaz started at shortstop for a resting Carlos Correa and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 7-2 win over Texas.

Gone are the days of July and August when Diaz was a daily member of the starting lineup, filling in for the then-injured Alex Bregman. He batted .337 with an .893 OPS while getting consistent at-bats over 24 games. Since Bregman's return, Diaz has received sporadic playing time and is 4-for-44 (.091) over 15 games.