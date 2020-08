Manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that Diaz (groin) is "a week to 10 days away" from rejoining the Astros, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz suffered a groin strain on Opening Day and has been working his way back ever since. The Astros are currently at full strength in the infield and recently returned designated hitter Yordan Alvarez from the COVID-19 injured list, so Diaz will be destined for a bench role once he's reinstated from the IL.