Diaz felt a strain in his leg during Friday's win against the Mariners, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Diaz went 1-for-2 with a run in Friday's win, but he was replaced late in the game by Abraham Toro. Manager Dusty Baker revealed after the game that Diaz is being examined Friday night for a leg strain that he felt during the game. Whether the issue impacts the 29-year-old's availability going forward remains to be seen.