Diaz (head) took batting practice and fielded grounders Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Diaz was sent to the hospital over the weekend after experiencing dizziness and lightheadedness, though he was quickly released and has since resumed baseball activities. The utility man may go out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment over the weekend; either way, it sounds like he's tracking towards a brief stay on the shelf.

