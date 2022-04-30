site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Takes seat Saturday
Diaz isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Diaz will get a breather after he went 0-for-11 with a walk and three strikeouts in the last three games. Niko Goodrum will start at the keystone and bat second Saturday.
