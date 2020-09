Diaz is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz went 2-for-4 with a double and a run Saturday but will head to the bench for the series finale. The 30-year-old is unlikely to see regular starts once Jose Altuve (knee) returns from the injured list in the near future. Jack Mayfield receives the start at the keystone for the Astros.