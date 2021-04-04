Diaz went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Saturday's 9-1 win over the A's.

Seeing his first action of the season and getting the start at third base, Diaz was a key cog in the Astros' offensive explosion Saturday. The veteran utility player is looking to rebound after posting career lows in batting average (.241) and OBP (.254) in 2020, albeit in only 59 plate appearances, and Diaz could be right back in the lineup Sunday in left field if Michael Brantley (wrist) is held out after being hit by a pitch Saturday.