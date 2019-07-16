Diaz (hamstring) is expected to need between 4-to-7 games during his rehab assignment before being activated from the 10-day injured list, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz started a rehab stint with Triple-A Round Rock on Monday night, though he wasn't expected to play more than six innings. "With Diaz, we'll have to evaluate as the games compile," stated manager A.J. Hinch. Hinch also mentioned that the length of Diaz's rehab assignment will likely depend on how often he's able to test his previously injured hamstring during games, per Jake Kaplan of The Athletic.