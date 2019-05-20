Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Unlikely to play Monday
Diaz (hamstring) is not expected to play Monday but will undergo a full workout prior to the game against the White Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pending how Diaz responds to the workout, he could return to the lineup Tuesday or Wednesday. Diaz has been thrust into a full-time role while second baseman Jose Altuve works his way back from a hamstring injury. With George Springer (back) unavailable Monday, the Astros are dangerously thin on position players, so it wouldn't be shocking if Diaz attempts to play.
