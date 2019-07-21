Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Will be assessed Sunday
The Astros will evaluate Diaz (hamstring) on Sunday, and he could be activated as soon as Monday, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Diaz played back-to-back games Friday and Saturday for Double-A Corpus Christi, playing four positions in the two games. He lined up at shortstop and first base Friday, followed by innings at third base and left field Saturday. "We'll make an assessment (Sunday) on how he is doing and if he needs more time ihn in the minor leagues. If he's ready to come back, we'll bring him back," said manager AJ Hinch. That he played multiple positions in back-to-back games is a positive sign.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...