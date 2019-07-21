The Astros will evaluate Diaz (hamstring) on Sunday, and he could be activated as soon as Monday, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz played back-to-back games Friday and Saturday for Double-A Corpus Christi, playing four positions in the two games. He lined up at shortstop and first base Friday, followed by innings at third base and left field Saturday. "We'll make an assessment (Sunday) on how he is doing and if he needs more time ihn in the minor leagues. If he's ready to come back, we'll bring him back," said manager AJ Hinch. That he played multiple positions in back-to-back games is a positive sign.