Diaz (head) will play two games over the weekend for Triple-A Round Rock and could be activated for Tuesday's series-opener against the Rays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The plan calls for Diaz to play one game of the Express' doubleheader Saturday and another Sunday. He'll play some at first base, third base and shortstop before he's evaluated Monday. The utility infielder got dizzy and light-headed on the team bus last week en route to Oakland, but the team's medical staff found nothing wrong with Diaz.