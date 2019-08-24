Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Will be reassessed Monday
Diaz (head) will play two games over the weekend for Triple-A Round Rock and could be activated for Tuesday's series-opener against the Rays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The plan calls for Diaz to play one game of the Express' doubleheader Saturday and another Sunday. He'll play some at first base, third base and shortstop before he's evaluated Monday. The utility infielder got dizzy and light-headed on the team bus last week en route to Oakland, but the team's medical staff found nothing wrong with Diaz.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...