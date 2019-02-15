Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Will be tested in outfield
The Astros plan to test Diaz in both left and right field during spring training, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Diaz was traded to Houston from Toronto in November and is seen as a potential option to replace super-utility player Marwin Gonzalez, though his outfield play remains a bit of a question mark. The Astros' infield jobs at second base, third base and shortstop are all locked down, likely leaving Diaz few opportunities at his most experienced positions. The 28-year-old could see some at-bats at designated hitter and first base as well, while any increased versatility would be a benefit given the Astros' mostly solidified lineup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Head-to-head points auction
Every auction is different, of course, but Scott White says it wasn't so surprising to see...
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...
-
Breakouts 1.0: League-winners?
These 10 breakout candidates have league-winning potential.
-
Busts 1.0: Who is overvalued?
It's not hard to make the playoffs if you just avoid these busts
-
Best Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst