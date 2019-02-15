The Astros plan to test Diaz in both left and right field during spring training, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Diaz was traded to Houston from Toronto in November and is seen as a potential option to replace super-utility player Marwin Gonzalez, though his outfield play remains a bit of a question mark. The Astros' infield jobs at second base, third base and shortstop are all locked down, likely leaving Diaz few opportunities at his most experienced positions. The 28-year-old could see some at-bats at designated hitter and first base as well, while any increased versatility would be a benefit given the Astros' mostly solidified lineup.