Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Will fill in at first base
Diaz started at first base for a second straight game and went 1-for-2 with two walks in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.
Diaz will fill in for the injured Yuli Gurriel, who suffered a hamstring injury Thursday and will be out through at least Sunday. Diaz is expected to be the primary fill-in while Gurriel recovers.
