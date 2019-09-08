Diaz started at first base for a second straight game and went 1-for-2 with two walks in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

Diaz will fill in for the injured Yuli Gurriel, who suffered a hamstring injury Thursday and will be out through at least Sunday. Diaz is expected to be the primary fill-in while Gurriel recovers.

