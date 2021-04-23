Diaz went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Angels.

Diaz has started seven consecutive games and hit safely in the last six. He's been getting regular at-bats filling in at third base for Alex Bregman, who has since returned from the COVID-19 injured list, and second base for Jose Altuve, who is still on the list. That window of opportunity is expected to close as soon as this weekend, when Altuve is projected to return. During Diaz's run as a fill-in, he's gone 7-for-27 with three doubles, four RBI and two runs scored.