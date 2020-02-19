Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Wins arbitration case
Diaz will make $2.6 million this season after winning his arbitration case, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Diaz struggled to find a rhythm during his first season in Houston because of different trips to the injured list due to hamstring tightness and dizziness spells. The 29-year-old finished the year hitting .271/.356/.467 with 40 RBI and 36 runs scored throughout 247 plate appearances. Diaz is expected to open the season where he left off, as a valuable utility infielder who is a valuable pinch-hit option due in part to his superior plate discipline, tallying 26 walks compared to only 28 strikeouts in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...