Diaz will make $2.6 million this season after winning his arbitration case, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Diaz struggled to find a rhythm during his first season in Houston because of different trips to the injured list due to hamstring tightness and dizziness spells. The 29-year-old finished the year hitting .271/.356/.467 with 40 RBI and 36 runs scored throughout 247 plate appearances. Diaz is expected to open the season where he left off, as a valuable utility infielder who is a valuable pinch-hit option due in part to his superior plate discipline, tallying 26 walks compared to only 28 strikeouts in 2019.