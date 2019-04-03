Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Working at first base
Diaz will get a start at first base this weekend against the A's, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
He has been getting more work there recently before games, and the Astros are ready to give him his first career start there this weekend. Already capable of playing the other three infield positions and left field, this will make Diaz an even more versatile utility option for Houston, although it doesn't do much for his fantasy value.
