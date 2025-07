High-A Asheville placed Brito on its 7-day injured list June 25 due to an unspecified injury.

Before spending the past month on the shelf, Brito had emerged as one of the more exciting arms in the lower levels of the Houston system. The hard-throwing righty had accrued a 3.28 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 65:28 K:BB in 49.1 innings over his 12 starts with Asheville.