Henley allowed five runs on four hits and three walks but did not factor in the decision Monday. He recorded just one out in the win over Houston.

Henley was given a rude welcome in the MLB debut; he put seven straight Rangers on base before finally recording an out. Fortunately for him, Houston's offense racked up 10 runs to prevent him from getting the loss. Henley will likely head back to the minors after Monday's spot start.