The Astros selected Henley's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land, and he's scheduled to start Monday against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It remains unclear why Framber Valdez was scratched from his start Monday, but it will give Henley the chance to make his MLB debut. Henley spent last season at Double-A Corpus Christi and had a 5.06 ERA over 106.1 innings, and he allowed two earned runs with a 6:4 K:BB in five frames during his lone outing for Sugar Land this season. The 26-year-old righty doesn't have significant prospect pedigree and is facing one of the best lineups is baseball, so he shouldn't be on the streaming radar.