Taylor (elbow) left his rehab assignment for Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday after facing just two batters and throwing just 10 pitches, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Taylor has been out with elbow inflammation since early June. Friday's outing marked his third rehab appearance, but things didn't go well, as his fastball was sitting 89-90 mph, well below his season average of 92.6. Whether he's suffered a specific setback or just needs a bit more time to keep building up is not yet clear.