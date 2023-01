Madris was acquired by the Astros from Detroit on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Roughly two weeks after being DFA'd by Detroit, Madris will now join the Astros' 40-man roster. The 26-year-old outfielder got his first taste of MLB action last season, though he posted just a .509 OPS through 123 plate appearances. Considering the outfield talent Houston already has at the MLB level, Madris will likely start the 2023 season in Triple-A and serve as organizational depth.