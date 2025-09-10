default-cbs-image
Abreu gave up two runs on two hits and two walks in the ninth inning Tuesday, getting charged with his fifth blown save of the season in a 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

Called in to protect a 3-1 lead, Abreu loaded the bases on two walks and a single before serving up a two-run single to Isiah Kiner-Falefa with one out. It was the right-hander's first blown save in five chances since taking over the closer mantle from Josh Hader (shoulder) in early August, but it may only have been a matter of time before Abreu faltered -- he's been tagged for multiple runs in three of his last four appearances, bumping up his ERA on the season from 1.47 to 2.49.

