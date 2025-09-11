Abreu picked up the save Wednesday against Toronto, striking out one in a clean ninth inning.

One night after blowing a save against the Blue Jays, Abreu rebounded with his fifth save of the season Wednesday. The hard-throwing right-hander has fanned at least one in nine consecutive outings, and he remains in position to close out the regular season as Houston's stopper in the absence of closer Josh Hader (shoulder). Through 66 frames, Abreu has a 2.45 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 101:29 K:BB.