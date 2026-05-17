Abreu earned the save in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rangers, allowing one hit and one walk over 1.1 scoreless frames.

Both Bryan King and Enyel De Los Santos were deployed earlier in Saturday's game, so Abreu was tasked with closing things out for the Astros. He was called in for the eighth with two runners on base but got Justin Foscue to fly out to end the inning, and Abreu worked around two baserunners in the ninth to collect his second save of the season. King and De Los Santos figure to be Houston's preferred closer options until Josh Hader (biceps) is cleared to return from the 60-day IL, though Abreu will be in the mix for saves from time-to-time.