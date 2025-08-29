Abreu notched the save Thursday against Colorado, allowing one hit and no walks in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.

Abreu secured his fourth save of the year and extended his scoreless streak to 13 innings. With Josh Hader (shoulder) likely to be out until the playoffs, Abreu has established a fairly strong grip on Houston's closer gig. Abreu has a 1.47 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 93:25 K:BB over 61.1 innings.