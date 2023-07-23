Abreu struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Abreu was entrusted with closing duties Sunday as Ryan Pressly was likely still recovering from pitching three days in a row (Wednesday thru Friday). It was a drama-free outing for Abreu, who collected his third save of the campaign. He's been busy in July, making 10 appearances spanning 9.1 innings while picking up four holds, a blown save and a win. The setup man has a 2.66 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 71:19 K:BB through 47.1 innings this season, and he's added 17 holds on the year.