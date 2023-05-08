McCormick (back) was activated off the10-day injured list by the Astros on Monday.
McCormick ended up missing close to a month while dealing with his back strain. The outfielder should handle the majority of duties in center field now that he's back with the club, and he was hitting at the top of the lineup prior to his injury. Rylan Bannon was sent down to Triple-A Sugar Land in the corresponding transaction.
