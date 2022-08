McCormick (finger) will start in center field and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

McCormick steps back into the lineup following a four-game absence due to a dislocated right pinkie finger. With Houston optioning Jake Meyers to Triple-A Sugar Land earlier Tuesday, McCormick is poised to serve as the Astros' primary option in center field, though general manager James Click acknowledged that Mauricio Dubon may also get some opportunities at the position.