McCormick is competing for the Astros' starting center field job this spring, manager Dusty Baker told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle on Friday.

McCormick enters camp as the odds-on favorite after starting 12 of 13 postseason games in center field in 2022 during the Astros' run to the World Series title. However, Baker noted that Jake Meyers would also be in the running after an injury-plagued 2022 and that "there's room for everybody to play." In addition to McCormick and Meyers, Mauricio Dubon and Pedro Leon (abdomen), when healthy, will also compete for playing time in center field with Houston.