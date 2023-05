McCormick went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Tuesday against the Cubs.

McCormick made his third consecutive start since returning from the injured list Sunday. He went hitless in his first appearance, but he has since gone 4-for-8 with two doubles and two RBI. Prior to going on the injured list, McCormick had hit atop the Houston order, though he's hit seventh in all three games since his return. Mauricio Dubon has remained the leadoff hitter.