McCormick went 1-for-5 with two RBI and a double Tuesday against the Pirates.

McCormick has occupied the leadoff spot for the Astros in four consecutive games, and he's delivered five hits across 18 at-bats in that span. On Tuesday, he hit a clutch double in the ninth inning that drove in two to tie the game. He's still striking out at a 28.6 percent clip, though he's balanced that with a 10 percent walk rate across 42 plate appearances on the season.