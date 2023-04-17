Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters before Monday's game against the Blue Jays that McCormick (eye) could be available as a pinch runner for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCormick is out of the lineup for the third straight game while he continues to experience blurred vision. It's a positive sign that he could be available off the bench, but there's no timetable for when he'll be back patrolling center field for the Astros.