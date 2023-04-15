McCormick (eye) said he could be available off the bench Saturday against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCormick was forced from Friday's series opener versus Texas because of blurred vision in his right eye and he is not in the starting lineup Saturday. There has been no firm diagnosis after a range of tests, but the 27-year-old outfielder told reporters that he feels better following a night of good rest. Jake Meyers is in center field for the Astros on Saturday and Mauricio Dubon is hitting leadoff.