Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters that McCormick (back) could return to the lineup Saturday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Baker told reporters that McCormick feels "good," but he wants to see if the outfielder feels sore tomorrow after running and swinging a bat in pregame work before Friday's contest. While McCormick is out, Jake Meyers should continue to see the overwhelming majority of reps in center field.