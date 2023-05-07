McCormick (back) could be activated from the 10-day injured list during the Astros' upcoming three-game series against the Angels, which begins Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Manager Dusty Baker previously indicated Michael Brantley (shoulder) could make his return in Anaheim, and GM Dana Brown said Sunday that McCormick is about a day or two ahead of the veteran slugger. McCormick has already played in six games during his rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi, and he appears ready to go after he went 5-for-17 with a home run, three RBI and six runs.