Astros' Chas McCormick: Day off Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's regular season finale against the Phillies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
McCormick will get a day off after he went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Tuesday's victory. Jake Meyers will take over in center field and bat seventh versus Philadelphia.
