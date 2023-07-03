McCormick went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI on Sunday against Texas.
McCormick remains in a near-even timeshare with Jake Meyers in center field, though he also draws occasional starts in left field. He's in the midst of a solid three-game stretch, during which he's fone 5-for-13 with a stolen base, three RBI and two runs scored. He's maintained a .797 OPS with seven homes and eight stolen bases this season, but to this point, he hasn't been able to claim a full-time role -- dinging his fantasy value.
