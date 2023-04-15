site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Chas McCormick: Exits with undisclosed injury
McCormick left Friday's game against the Rangers with an apparent injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
He drew a walk in his lone plate appearance before being replaced by Jake Meyers. McCormick may have injured himself on a defensive play at the wall early in the game.
