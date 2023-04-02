McCormick went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a stolen base Saturday against the White Sox.
McCormick was in the starting lineup for the first time this season, taking over in center field for Jake Meyers. McCormick had a strong performance, which began with an RBI single in the first inning and concluded with a stolen base in the sixth. The Astros are beginning the season with a rotation in center field, so McCormick could claim additional playing time if he continues to perform well.
More News
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: To start in OF on Saturday, Sunday•
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Showing patience at plate•
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Competing for CF job•
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Homers in Game 3•
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Solo homer in Game 1•
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Goes to bench for Game 2•