McCormick went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Twins.
McCormick sent one out to left center off of Joe Ryan in the second inning to increase the Astros' lead to 3-0. He now sits at four on the year and has doubled his home run total this season with two in his last two games. The 28-year-old hasn't produced a whole lot at the plate outside of those two homers since returning from a back injury May 14. Since then, he's slashing just .184/.244/.421 with five extra-base hits, five RBI, two runs and a 3:12 BB:K over 40 plate appearances as he continues to fight for his playing time in center field with Jake Meyers.