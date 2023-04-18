The Astros are placing McCormick on the 10-day IL due to a back issue before Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters that McCormick injured his back Sunday and the placement on the injured list is not related to the blurred vision that kept him out for the last few days. While he is out, Jake Meyers will continue to see duties in center field. A corresponding move has not been announced just yet.